If a company sells gift cards with a face value of $50 each and offers a 10\% sales discount, what would be the net sales revenue recognized for 5 of the gift cards?
$200
$275
$250
$225
Step 1: Understand the problem. The company sells gift cards with a face value of $50 each and offers a 10% sales discount. You need to calculate the net sales revenue for 5 gift cards after applying the discount.
Step 2: Calculate the total face value of the 5 gift cards. Multiply the face value of one gift card ($50) by the number of gift cards sold (5). Use the formula:
Step 3: Determine the discount amount. Multiply the total face value by the discount rate (10%). Use the formula:
Step 4: Subtract the discount amount from the total face value to find the net sales revenue. Use the formula:
Step 5: Verify the calculation and ensure the net sales revenue aligns with the correct answer provided ($225).
