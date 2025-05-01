In financial accounting for a food and beverage operation, under which cost category are nonalcoholic beverage expenses typically recorded?
A
Cost of Goods Sold (Beverages)
B
Operating Expenses
C
Cost of Goods Sold (Food)
D
Administrative Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the expense: Nonalcoholic beverage expenses are directly related to the sale of beverages, making them a cost incurred to produce or sell a product.
Review the categories provided: The options include 'Cost of Goods Sold (Beverages)', 'Operating Expenses', 'Cost of Goods Sold (Food)', and 'Administrative Expenses'.
Recall the definition of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): COGS represents the direct costs of producing or purchasing goods that are sold to customers. For beverages, this would include the cost of purchasing nonalcoholic beverages.
Eliminate irrelevant categories: 'Cost of Goods Sold (Food)' is specific to food items, not beverages. 'Administrative Expenses' and 'Operating Expenses' are broader categories that typically include indirect costs, not direct costs like COGS.
Conclude that nonalcoholic beverage expenses are typically recorded under 'Cost of Goods Sold (Beverages)' because they are directly tied to the sale of beverages.
