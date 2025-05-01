Which of the following best explains a journal (or daysheet) in financial accounting?
A
A report that lists only the company's revenues and expenses.
B
A chronological record of all financial transactions, showing debits and credits for each entry.
C
A summary of account balances at the end of an accounting period.
D
A document used to authorize payments to suppliers.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a journal in financial accounting: A journal is a chronological record of all financial transactions that occur within a business. It is the first step in the accounting cycle where transactions are recorded as they happen.
Recognize the purpose of a journal: The journal serves as the primary book of entry, capturing both the debit and credit aspects of each transaction in accordance with the double-entry accounting system.
Differentiate a journal from other financial documents: Unlike a report that lists only revenues and expenses, or a summary of account balances, the journal provides a detailed, chronological record of all transactions.
Identify the key components of a journal entry: Each journal entry includes the date of the transaction, the accounts affected, the amounts debited and credited, and a brief description or reference for the transaction.
Conclude that the correct explanation of a journal is: 'A chronological record of all financial transactions, showing debits and credits for each entry,' as it aligns with the definition and purpose of a journal in financial accounting.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian