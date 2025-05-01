When a customer makes a payment on their outstanding account, which journal entry correctly records the transaction?
A
Debit Cash; Credit Sales Revenue
B
Debit Cash; Credit Accounts Receivable
C
Debit Sales Revenue; Credit Cash
D
Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: A customer is making a payment on their outstanding account, which means they are settling a previously recorded Accounts Receivable balance.
Identify the accounts involved: The payment increases the company's Cash account (an asset) and decreases the Accounts Receivable account (another asset). Sales Revenue is not involved because the revenue was already recognized when the sale occurred.
Determine the correct journal entry: To record the increase in Cash, you need to debit the Cash account. To record the decrease in Accounts Receivable, you need to credit the Accounts Receivable account.
Review the options provided: The correct journal entry is 'Debit Cash; Credit Accounts Receivable,' as it reflects the increase in Cash and the decrease in Accounts Receivable.
Ensure the journal entry aligns with the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This transaction affects only the asset side, with one asset (Cash) increasing and another asset (Accounts Receivable) decreasing by the same amount, keeping the equation balanced.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian