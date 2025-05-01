Evidence of an agency relationship can be found in which of the following documents?
A purchase invoice
A bank reconciliation statement
A trial balance
A power of attorney agreement
Understand the concept of an agency relationship: An agency relationship occurs when one party (the agent) is authorized to act on behalf of another party (the principal) in business transactions or legal matters.
Identify the purpose of a power of attorney agreement: A power of attorney agreement is a legal document that explicitly grants authority to an agent to act on behalf of the principal in specified matters, establishing evidence of an agency relationship.
Compare the other options: A purchase invoice, bank reconciliation statement, and trial balance are financial documents that do not establish or indicate an agency relationship. They are used for recording transactions, reconciling accounts, and summarizing financial data, respectively.
Recognize why the power of attorney agreement is the correct answer: It directly demonstrates the existence of an agency relationship by legally authorizing the agent to act for the principal.
Conclude that the power of attorney agreement is the most relevant document for evidence of an agency relationship, as it explicitly defines the roles and responsibilities of the agent and principal.
