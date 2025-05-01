In determining which customers to serve, a company engages in which two marketing activities?
A
Auditing and reporting
B
Segmentation and targeting
C
Recording and classifying
D
Budgeting and forecasting
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about marketing activities that help a company decide which customers to serve. This is a conceptual question related to business strategy rather than financial accounting calculations.
Clarify the terms: Segmentation refers to dividing the market into distinct groups of customers with similar needs or characteristics. Targeting involves selecting specific segments to focus on and serve based on their potential value to the company.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Auditing and reporting, recording and classifying, and budgeting and forecasting are financial accounting or operational activities, not marketing activities. These do not directly relate to identifying and serving customers.
Focus on the correct answer: Segmentation and targeting are the two marketing activities that directly help a company determine which customers to serve. These activities are essential for aligning the company's offerings with the needs of specific customer groups.
Conclude with relevance: Segmentation and targeting are foundational concepts in marketing strategy, ensuring that resources are allocated effectively to serve the most valuable customer segments.
