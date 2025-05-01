Which method did the Continental Congress primarily use to raise money to finance the war against Britain?
A
By collecting tariffs on imported British goods
B
By issuing paper currency known as 'Continentals'
C
By imposing federal income taxes on the colonies
D
By selling government bonds to foreign investors only
1
