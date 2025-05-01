On a classified balance sheet, where is the account 'Accumulated Depreciation on Equipment' reported?
A
As a current liability
B
As part of stockholders' equity
C
As an intangible asset
D
As a contra-asset under property, plant, and equipment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Accumulated Depreciation': It represents the total depreciation expense recorded for an asset over its useful life. It is not an asset itself but reduces the value of the related asset on the balance sheet.
Learn the classification of 'Accumulated Depreciation': It is categorized as a contra-asset account, meaning it offsets or reduces the value of an associated asset account, such as 'Equipment'.
Identify the section of the balance sheet: 'Accumulated Depreciation' is reported under the 'Property, Plant, and Equipment' section, which is part of non-current assets on a classified balance sheet.
Understand the presentation: On the balance sheet, 'Accumulated Depreciation' is subtracted from the gross value of the related asset (e.g., Equipment) to show the net book value of the asset.
Review the purpose: The inclusion of 'Accumulated Depreciation' as a contra-asset provides a clearer picture of the asset's current value and helps stakeholders assess the company's financial position accurately.
