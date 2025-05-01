Which financial statement reports a company's assets and liabilities?
A
Income Statement
B
Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Retained Earnings
D
Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Income Statement reports a company's revenues and expenses, the Statement of Retained Earnings shows changes in retained earnings, the Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows, and the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of a company's financial position, including assets, liabilities, and equity.
Focus on the Balance Sheet: The Balance Sheet is specifically designed to report a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
Define assets and liabilities: Assets are resources owned by the company that provide future economic benefits, while liabilities are obligations the company owes to external parties.
Recognize the structure of the Balance Sheet: It is divided into three main sections—assets, liabilities, and equity. The fundamental accounting equation is Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the correct financial statement for reporting a company's assets and liabilities, as it provides a clear and organized view of these elements.
