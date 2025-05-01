Why would your credit provider assign you a credit limit?
A
To ensure you always pay your balance in full each month.
B
To automatically approve all your future credit applications.
C
To increase the interest rate on your account.
D
To manage the risk of lending by limiting the maximum amount you can borrow.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a credit limit: A credit limit is the maximum amount of credit a lender allows a borrower to use on a credit account. It is a tool used by lenders to manage risk and ensure responsible borrowing.
Recognize the purpose of assigning a credit limit: Credit providers assign a credit limit to control the amount of money a borrower can access, reducing the risk of default and ensuring the borrower does not exceed their ability to repay.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the provided options and identify why they are not correct. For example, assigning a credit limit is not directly related to ensuring full payment each month, approving future applications, or increasing interest rates.
Focus on the correct reasoning: The correct answer is that credit limits are assigned to manage the risk of lending by limiting the maximum amount a borrower can access. This protects both the lender and the borrower.
Apply this understanding to real-world scenarios: Consider how credit limits impact financial decisions, such as budgeting and borrowing responsibly, and how they help lenders maintain financial stability.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian