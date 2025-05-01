Which of the following is a reason to store business data in a database rather than a spreadsheet?
A
Spreadsheets are better for maintaining data integrity in large organizations.
B
Databases allow for more efficient handling of large volumes of data and complex queries.
C
Databases cannot be accessed by multiple users at the same time.
D
Spreadsheets automatically prevent all data entry errors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key differences between databases and spreadsheets. Databases are designed to handle large volumes of data efficiently and support complex queries, while spreadsheets are better suited for simpler data analysis and smaller datasets.
Recognize that databases are structured to maintain data integrity and allow multiple users to access and modify data simultaneously, which is crucial for large organizations.
Evaluate the statement 'Spreadsheets automatically prevent all data entry errors.' This is incorrect because spreadsheets do not inherently prevent data entry errors; they rely on user-defined rules and validations.
Consider the statement 'Databases cannot be accessed by multiple users at the same time.' This is also incorrect because databases are specifically designed to support concurrent access by multiple users.
Conclude that the correct reason to store business data in a database rather than a spreadsheet is that databases allow for more efficient handling of large volumes of data and complex queries, making them suitable for large organizations and complex operations.
