the amount by which the selling price of a product exceeds its cost.
B
a discount given to customers for early payment of their accounts.
C
an item offered to customers at no cost or at a reduced price as an incentive to purchase a product.
D
a fee charged to customers for expedited shipping.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a premium in the context of sales promotion. A premium is an item offered to customers at no cost or at a reduced price as an incentive to purchase a product.
Differentiate a premium from other terms such as selling price, discounts, and fees. Selling price refers to the price at which a product is sold, discounts are reductions in price for early payment or other reasons, and fees are charges for additional services like expedited shipping.
Recognize that premiums are used as a marketing strategy to encourage customers to buy a product by providing added value.
Consider examples of premiums, such as free gifts, discounted items, or promotional merchandise, which are often tied to the purchase of a specific product or service.
Apply this understanding to identify the correct definition of a premium in the given problem, ensuring clarity in distinguishing it from other financial terms.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian