Managers must protect the online ___ of employees and organization stakeholders.
A
revenue
B
liabilities
C
inventory
D
privacy
Step 1: Begin by understanding the context of the question. It is asking about the responsibility of managers in protecting something related to employees and organization stakeholders.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided: 'revenue,' 'liabilities,' 'inventory,' and 'privacy.' Consider which of these terms aligns with the concept of safeguarding sensitive information.
Step 3: Recall that 'privacy' refers to the protection of personal and sensitive information, which is crucial in an online environment for both employees and stakeholders.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options: 'revenue' pertains to income generation, 'liabilities' are obligations or debts, and 'inventory' refers to goods or materials held by the organization. None of these relate to protecting sensitive information.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'privacy,' as it directly addresses the need to safeguard online information for employees and stakeholders.
