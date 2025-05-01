Shrink is the loss or theft of merchandise that reduces the amount of goods available for sale. Which of the following best describes 'shrink' in the context of net sales?
A
The loss or theft of merchandise
B
The total sales revenue before any deductions
C
The amount of cash discounts given to customers
D
The increase in inventory due to overstocking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'shrink' in the context of financial accounting. Shrink refers to the loss or theft of merchandise that reduces the inventory available for sale. It is a common issue in retail and inventory management.
Analyze the options provided in the question. The goal is to identify which option best aligns with the definition of 'shrink' as it relates to net sales.
Option 1: 'The loss or theft of merchandise' directly matches the definition of shrink, as it describes the reduction in inventory due to loss or theft.
Option 2: 'The total sales revenue before any deductions' refers to gross sales, not shrink. This is unrelated to the concept of inventory loss.
Option 3: 'The amount of cash discounts given to customers' pertains to sales discounts, which are reductions in the selling price to encourage prompt payment. This is also unrelated to shrink. Option 4: 'The increase in inventory due to overstocking' describes an inventory management issue but is the opposite of shrink, as it refers to excess inventory rather than loss or theft.
