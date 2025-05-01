Hours worked multiplied by the regular hourly rate
Total sales minus sales returns and allowances
Understand the concept of 'Employee regular earnings': Regular earnings are typically calculated based on the hours worked and the hourly rate agreed upon between the employer and the employee.
Identify the correct formula for calculating regular earnings: Regular earnings = Hours worked × Regular hourly rate.
Clarify the components of the formula: 'Hours worked' refers to the total number of hours an employee has worked during a specific period, and 'Regular hourly rate' is the fixed amount paid per hour of work.
Ensure no deductions or additional factors are included: Regular earnings do not account for payroll deductions, bonuses, or other adjustments; they are strictly based on hours worked and hourly rate.
Apply the formula to calculate regular earnings: Multiply the total hours worked by the regular hourly rate to determine the employee's regular earnings.
