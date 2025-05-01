Which of the following is the best example of a financial investment?
A
Building a house to live in
B
Purchasing shares of stock in a publicly traded company
C
Buying a new car for personal use
D
Acquiring office furniture for a business
1
Understand the definition of a financial investment: A financial investment involves allocating money into assets or instruments with the expectation of generating a return or profit over time.
Analyze each option provided in the question to determine whether it qualifies as a financial investment based on the definition.
Option 1: 'Building a house to live in' - This is not a financial investment because it is primarily for personal use and does not directly aim to generate financial returns.
Option 3: 'Buying a new car for personal use' - This is also not a financial investment as it is for personal consumption and typically depreciates in value over time.
Option 4: 'Acquiring office furniture for a business' - While this is a business expense, it is not considered a financial investment as it does not directly generate financial returns. Option 2: 'Purchasing shares of stock in a publicly traded company' is the best example of a financial investment because it involves allocating money into an asset (stocks) with the expectation of earning dividends or capital gains.
