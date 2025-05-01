Which of the following is considered an investing activity on the statement of cash flows?
A
Purchasing shares of another company
B
Paying interest on a bank loan
C
Paying dividends to shareholders
D
Issuing common stock
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of activities in the statement of cash flows: Operating activities involve the primary revenue-generating activities of the business, financing activities involve transactions related to equity and debt, and investing activities involve the acquisition or disposal of long-term assets and investments.
Review the definition of investing activities: These include transactions related to the purchase or sale of property, plant, equipment, and investments in other companies.
Analyze each option: Purchasing shares of another company is considered an investing activity because it involves acquiring an investment. Paying interest on a bank loan is an operating activity, as it relates to the cost of financing operations. Paying dividends to shareholders is a financing activity, as it involves returning profits to equity holders. Issuing common stock is also a financing activity, as it involves raising capital.
Focus on the correct classification: Purchasing shares of another company aligns with the definition of investing activities, as it represents the acquisition of an investment.
Conclude that the correct answer is the activity that fits the definition of investing activities, which is 'Purchasing shares of another company.'
