Given the following information: Selling price per unit = $20, Variable cost per unit = $12, Fixed costs = $80, what are the unit sales required to attain a target profit of $120?
A
25 units
B
20 units
C
10 units
D
30 units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for calculating the required unit sales to achieve a target profit. The formula is: \( \text{Required Unit Sales} = \frac{\text{Fixed Costs} + \text{Target Profit}}{\text{Selling Price per Unit} - \text{Variable Cost per Unit}} \).
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem: Fixed Costs = $80, Target Profit = $120, Selling Price per Unit = $20, and Variable Cost per Unit = $12.
Step 3: Calculate the contribution margin per unit, which is the difference between the Selling Price per Unit and the Variable Cost per Unit. Use the formula: \( \text{Contribution Margin per Unit} = \text{Selling Price per Unit} - \text{Variable Cost per Unit} \).
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula for Required Unit Sales: \( \text{Required Unit Sales} = \frac{80 + 120}{20 - 12} \).
Step 5: Simplify the numerator (Fixed Costs + Target Profit) and the denominator (Contribution Margin per Unit) to calculate the Required Unit Sales. This will give you the number of units needed to achieve the target profit.
