Given the following balance sheet for XYZ Company:\[\begin{array}{ll}\text{Cash} & \$10,000 \\\text{Accounts Receivable} & \$15,000 \\\text{Inventory} & \$25,000 \\\text{Accounts Payable} & \$12,000 \\\text{Short-term Notes Payable} & \$8,000 \\\end{array}\]What is the net working capital for the company?