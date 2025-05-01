Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with analyzing the impact of operational issues, such as late shipments, on customer satisfaction and business processes?
A
Tax Accounting
B
Managerial Accounting
C
Financial Accounting
D
Auditing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of accounting mentioned in the problem: Tax Accounting, Managerial Accounting, Financial Accounting, and Auditing.
Tax Accounting focuses on preparing and filing tax returns and ensuring compliance with tax laws. It is not concerned with operational issues like late shipments.
Managerial Accounting is primarily concerned with providing internal management with information to make decisions, including analyzing operational issues such as late shipments and their impact on customer satisfaction and business processes.
Financial Accounting focuses on preparing financial statements for external stakeholders, such as investors and creditors, and is not typically concerned with operational issues.
Auditing involves examining financial records to ensure accuracy and compliance with regulations, and it does not focus on operational issues like customer satisfaction. Therefore, the correct answer is Managerial Accounting.
