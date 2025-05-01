Which of the following statements about investment costs and returns is correct?
A
Managerial accounting is primarily concerned with reporting investment returns to shareholders.
B
Financial accounting focuses on reporting investment returns to external stakeholders.
C
Tax accounting does not consider investment costs when preparing tax returns.
D
Cost accounting is used to calculate the fair value of investments for financial statements.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question by identifying the key concepts: investment costs, returns, and the different branches of accounting (managerial accounting, financial accounting, tax accounting, and cost accounting).
Step 2: Review the purpose of managerial accounting. Managerial accounting focuses on providing internal reports to help managers make decisions, not on reporting investment returns to shareholders.
Step 3: Examine the role of financial accounting. Financial accounting is concerned with preparing financial statements for external stakeholders, including reporting investment returns.
Step 4: Clarify the role of tax accounting. Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws and regulations, and it does consider investment costs when preparing tax returns, contrary to the statement provided.
Step 5: Analyze the purpose of cost accounting. Cost accounting is primarily used to determine the cost of production or services, not to calculate the fair value of investments for financial statements.
