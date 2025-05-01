Beginning Raw Materials Inventory + Purchases - Ending Raw Materials Inventory
C
Purchases + Ending Raw Materials Inventory - Beginning Raw Materials Inventory
D
Cost of Goods Manufactured - Direct Labor - Manufacturing Overhead
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept: Direct materials used refers to the raw materials that are directly traceable to the production of goods during a specific period.
Recall the formula for calculating direct materials used: Direct Materials Used = Beginning Raw Materials Inventory + Purchases - Ending Raw Materials Inventory.
Break down the formula: The 'Beginning Raw Materials Inventory' represents the raw materials available at the start of the period. 'Purchases' refers to the raw materials bought during the period. 'Ending Raw Materials Inventory' represents the raw materials left unused at the end of the period.
Analyze the options provided: Compare each formula to the correct formula for direct materials used. Eliminate options that include Finished Goods Inventory or other unrelated components, as they do not pertain to raw materials.
Select the correct formula: Identify the formula that matches 'Beginning Raw Materials Inventory + Purchases - Ending Raw Materials Inventory' as the correct calculation for direct materials used.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian