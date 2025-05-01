In the context of inventory costing, a batch-level activity will vary with the:
A
number of purchase orders issued
B
number of products sold
C
total number of units produced
D
number of batches processed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of batch-level activities: These are activities that are performed each time a batch of goods is handled or processed, regardless of the number of units in the batch.
Identify the key driver for batch-level activities: The cost of these activities is driven by the number of batches processed, not by the number of units, products, or purchase orders.
Analyze the options provided: (1) 'Number of purchase orders issued' relates to procurement activities, not batch-level activities. (2) 'Number of products sold' relates to sales activities, not production or batch-level activities. (3) 'Total number of units produced' relates to unit-level activities, not batch-level activities.
Focus on the correct option: 'Number of batches processed' is the correct driver for batch-level activities because these costs are incurred each time a batch is processed, regardless of the size of the batch.
Conclude that the correct answer is based on the definition and nature of batch-level activities, which vary with the number of batches processed.
