Which of the following is a disadvantage of equity capital?
A
It requires regular interest payments.
B
It must be repaid at a fixed maturity date.
C
It dilutes ownership and control of the company.
D
It increases the company's financial leverage.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of equity capital: Equity capital refers to funds raised by a company through the issuance of shares to investors. Shareholders become part-owners of the company and have voting rights, but the company is not obligated to repay the funds or pay regular interest like debt financing.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option describes a potential characteristic or disadvantage of equity capital. Evaluate each one to determine its accuracy.
Option 1: 'It requires regular interest payments.' This is incorrect because equity capital does not involve interest payments. Interest payments are associated with debt financing, not equity.
Option 2: 'It must be repaid at a fixed maturity date.' This is also incorrect because equity capital does not have a maturity date. Unlike debt, equity does not need to be repaid.
Option 3: 'It dilutes ownership and control of the company.' This is correct because issuing new shares to raise equity capital reduces the ownership percentage of existing shareholders, thereby diluting their control over the company. This is a key disadvantage of equity financing.
