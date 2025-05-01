Which of the following regulatory agencies provides general oversight for the banking industry in the United States?
A
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
B
Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
C
Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB)
D
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
1
Understand the role of each regulatory agency listed in the options. Each agency has a specific function, and identifying their primary responsibilities will help determine the correct answer.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is responsible for providing oversight and insurance for the banking industry in the United States. It ensures the stability of the banking system and protects depositors' funds.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is primarily responsible for tax collection and enforcement of tax laws. It does not oversee the banking industry.
The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) establishes accounting standards (GAAP) for financial reporting but does not regulate the banking industry.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) oversees securities markets and protects investors but does not provide general oversight for the banking industry. Based on this analysis, the FDIC is the correct answer.
