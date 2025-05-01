Levine Company uses the perpetual inventory system. When Levine purchases inventory on account, which of the following journal entries is recorded?
A
Debit Cost of Goods Sold; Credit Inventory
B
Debit Accounts Payable; Credit Inventory
C
Debit Purchases; Credit Accounts Payable
D
Debit Inventory; Credit Accounts Payable
1
Understand the perpetual inventory system: In this system, inventory and cost of goods sold (COGS) are updated continuously with each purchase and sale. This means that inventory accounts are directly affected by purchases and sales transactions.
Identify the nature of the transaction: The problem states that Levine Company is purchasing inventory on account. This means the company is acquiring inventory but has not yet paid for it, creating a liability (Accounts Payable).
Determine the accounts involved: Since inventory is being purchased, the 'Inventory' account (an asset) will increase. Since the purchase is on account, the 'Accounts Payable' account (a liability) will also increase.
Decide the appropriate debits and credits: In accounting, increases in assets are recorded as debits, and increases in liabilities are recorded as credits. Therefore, the 'Inventory' account will be debited, and the 'Accounts Payable' account will be credited.
Record the journal entry: The correct journal entry for this transaction is: Debit Inventory; Credit Accounts Payable. This reflects the increase in inventory and the corresponding liability for the purchase made on account.
