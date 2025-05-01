When a perpetual inventory system is used, which of the following accounts is directly updated with each purchase of inventory?
A
Cost of Goods Sold
B
Sales Revenue
C
Inventory
D
Purchases
step by step guidance
Understand the perpetual inventory system: In this system, inventory records are updated continuously to reflect purchases and sales. This ensures that the inventory account always shows the current balance.
Identify the accounts involved: The perpetual inventory system directly updates the 'Inventory' account with each purchase of inventory, rather than using a separate 'Purchases' account as in a periodic inventory system.
Clarify why 'Cost of Goods Sold' is not updated with purchases: The 'Cost of Goods Sold' account is updated when inventory is sold, not when it is purchased. This reflects the cost of inventory that has been sold to customers.
Clarify why 'Sales Revenue' is not updated with purchases: 'Sales Revenue' is updated when a sale occurs, representing the income earned from selling goods or services. It is unrelated to inventory purchases.
Conclude that the correct account updated with each purchase in a perpetual inventory system is 'Inventory': This account directly reflects the value of inventory on hand and is adjusted for purchases, sales, and other inventory changes.
