Which account does a merchandising company use that a service company does not use?
A
Service Revenue
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Inventory
D
Prepaid Expenses
1
Understand the difference between a merchandising company and a service company. A merchandising company sells physical goods, while a service company provides intangible services.
Identify the accounts typically used by a merchandising company. These include accounts related to the purchase, storage, and sale of inventory, such as 'Inventory' and 'Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)'.
Recognize that a service company does not deal with physical goods, so it does not use accounts like 'Inventory'. Instead, it focuses on accounts related to service revenue and expenses.
Compare the options provided in the question: 'Service Revenue', 'Accounts Receivable', 'Inventory', and 'Prepaid Expenses'. Note that 'Inventory' is specific to merchandising companies because it tracks the value of goods available for sale.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Inventory', as it is the account used by a merchandising company but not by a service company.
