What is the primary difference between a merchant wholesaler and an agent in the context of merchandising companies?
A
An agent pays for the goods upfront, while a merchant wholesaler pays after selling the goods.
B
A merchant wholesaler only represents buyers, while an agent only represents sellers.
C
An agent stores inventory in warehouses, while a merchant wholesaler does not handle inventory.
D
A merchant wholesaler takes ownership of the goods, while an agent does not take ownership.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question is about the roles of merchant wholesalers and agents in merchandising companies. These are two distinct types of intermediaries in the supply chain.
Define a merchant wholesaler: A merchant wholesaler is a business entity that purchases goods from manufacturers or suppliers, takes ownership of the goods, and then resells them to retailers or other businesses. Ownership means they bear the risks and rewards associated with the inventory.
Define an agent: An agent acts as an intermediary who facilitates transactions between buyers and sellers. Unlike a merchant wholesaler, an agent does not take ownership of the goods. Instead, they earn a commission or fee for their services.
Compare the two: The primary difference lies in ownership. A merchant wholesaler takes ownership of the goods, meaning they are responsible for the inventory and its associated risks. An agent, on the other hand, does not take ownership but acts as a representative for either the buyer or the seller.
Conclude: The correct answer is that a merchant wholesaler takes ownership of the goods, while an agent does not. This distinction is crucial in understanding their roles in the supply chain.
Watch next
Master Service Company with a bite sized video explanation from Brian