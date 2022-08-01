Premium on Bonds Receivable

Alright so let's deal with the premium bonds here, notice on january 1st 2018. Abc company purchase is $50,000 of 9% bonds maturing in five years interest is payable semiannually on january 1st and july 1st the market interest rate was equal to 8%. The bonds were issued at 108, So notice the market rate was eight and the bonds pay 9%. So the stated rate is 9% that these bonds are gonna pay while the market is paying 8%. So these bonds are more enticing they're going to sell at a premium. So what does it mean they're gonna sell at 108? Well that means they're going to sell at 100 and 8% of their 50,000 principal value. So the principle of these bonds is 50,000. We're gonna have to multiply it by 100 and 8% which is one point oh eight. And that will tell us what these bonds actually sold for. So let's find out what that is. 50,000 times 1.08. That comes out to 54,000. Okay so these bonds are gonna sell for 54,000 even though the principal amount is 50,000 and that's because of this um extra interest that they pay. Cool. So when we buy these bonds we're gonna pay cash, right, we we bought these bonds. So we paid cash for them. Of 54,000, right? We paid 54,000 in cash. And what did we receive? We have bonds receivable right? We have bonds receivable At at 50,000. So that's our investment of 50,000. But we also have the premium, right? Just like we learned with bonds payable, there's gonna be this premium or this discount that makes up the difference between the cash we paid and the actual principal amount. So remember in the bonds receivable account, just like with bonds payable, you always put the principal amount. Okay. And the principal amount is this 50,000? That's the amount that will be repaid when these mature in five years. Okay. So the 50,000 goes there and then we're also gonna increase the value of our investment with a premium on bonds. Okay, So this premium on bonds. It's a a sub account related to the bonds that is increasing its value when we have a discount on bonds. It's also going to be a sub account of the bonds receivable but it decreases the value. Okay, So when we show this on our on our balance sheet, We're gonna show a net value of our bonds of 54,000. And as time goes on as we get closer to the maturity date, that premium will be disappearing until we're left with just the 50,000. Okay, so we'll see how that premium disappears in our next journal entry. But let's finish this one up right here. So we had assets, our assets go up, right? Because we we received bonds receivable. So we have we're gonna receive that 50,000 in the future, and we had the premium Of 4000. But guess what? We paid for that with cash cash was 54,000 and that was a decrease to our assets. So all we did was buy an asset with cash. So our assets stay at the same level. We just have a different asset now. Alright, so now let's go deal with the amortization of this bond premium and our interest, our interest journal entry in the next video.

