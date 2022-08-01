Stated Rate vs. Market Rate for Held-to-Maturity Investments

Now let's discuss held to maturity investments. So I want to make a note before we dive in here. Is that held to maturity investments is very similar to when we deal with bonds payable. So what I'd like to you to do is compare what you learn here with held to maturity investments to what you learn with bonds payable. Because bonds payable is basically the other side of this in this situation where the investor, where were the ones buying the bonds in the other situation were the ones selling the bonds? And we have bonds payable? Well this is similar, we would have like bonds receivable, we're having this investment. Okay so let's go ahead and check this out healthy maturity investments. The big thing we're dealing with here is the price of the investment is going to be different than what we what the principal amount is and that's because of the interest rates. Okay. So there's a big discussion about this when we talk about bonds payable but I'm gonna go over in a kind of a quick fashion here. So what causes those those prices to be different? Is the difference between the stated rate which is the rate that the bond itself pays. So the bond itself is gonna pay some interest rate. That's the stated rate and then the rest of the market, everyone else who's selling bonds is gonna pay the market rate. So let's say the stated rate is 10% and the market rate is 10%. Well then the price of the bond will be equal to fair value. Okay so that's the situation when the stated rate and market rate are the same. Well then you're selling it at face value, whoops. Face value. Now when there's differences in the rates, that's when we're gonna get premiums and discounts. So if the stated rate is less than the market rate, so let's say you're paying 8% and the market is paying 10%, right? So you're an investor and you're about to buy a bond. Would you rather buy a bond that's paying 8% or would you rather buy a bond that's paying 10%? You'd rather buy the one that's paying 10%. Right? You want to get more interest? So this one that has lower interest is gonna have to be sold. The price of the bond is gonna have to be less than the face value of the bond. Okay so the face value amount of the bond is the principal amount. Let's say it's gonna be $1000 bond. Well that would have to sell for less than $1000 because of this low interest. So it would it would be sold at a discount because other bonds are more enticing than your bond. The opposite here is if the stated rate is greater than the market rate. So if the stated rate is greater, well then the price will be greater than uh the face value and this is a premium. Right? Because your bond is more enticing now yours has a higher stated rate than all the other bonds on the market. People would prefer to buy yours and they'll pay more for it. Okay, so this is an overview of how you deal with the interest rates. I suggest if you're still confused with it, to go to the bonds section, and that's where we're going to discuss this in a lot more detail here, we're going to leverage what we learned with bonds to to apply it to investments. Okay, so let's go ahead and pause and then we'll deal with premium bonds first and then deal with this discount.

