Face Value Bonds:Repaying Principal at Maturity

All right? So you can imagine throughout the life of the, of the bonds, we would have kept making those journal entries every year, we would have kept taking interest expense every six months, we would have been taking interest expense for those six months, paying out cash interest payable at the end of the year. It would have kept happening every Year until we get to the final year and it's time to repay the principal. Right? Remember we had that bonds payable on our books for $50,000. We had this liability for $50,000. Well now it's finally time to pay it right January 1, 2023 comes around and it's time to pay off the principal. Now, one thing I want to note on January 1, 2023, right, because this is five years later when it's finally time to pay it off, we would have also been paying off this final amount of interest, right? We're paying interest semiannually every January one. But that that journal entry is going to be just like we did above where we had our interest payable and then we're gonna pay it off on January one and and close out the payable liability. So here let's just focus on the principal repayment, right? We're taking that $50,000. And now everyone's saying, Hey, it's been five years time to pay me back on my bond. Right? So now we have that $50,000 of bonds that have become due and we need to pay them back. So what's gonna happen is we're gonna pay them back and we have to get rid of our liability. So we're going to debit bonds payable, right? Because it had a credit balance, it was a liability with a credit balance of 50,000. Well, guess what? We're paying them back now. We no longer have that liability. So we debit bonds payable for 50,000 and we credit cash for 50,000, Right? We're paying them in cash. The 50,000 in cash is coming out of our pocket on January one and we get rid of the liability. We no longer owe them that liability. It's off of our books. So at this point, our bonds payable are liabilities decrease By the 50,000 And our cash decreases by 50,000 because of that credit. Right? So there we go. That's journal entry is pretty simple, right? We're just closing out of liability. We had a liability and we repaid it so we get rid of it. All right. So, that's about it. For face value bonds. Let's see how this compares to discounted bonds and premium bonds in the upcoming videos. Alright, let's check that out.

