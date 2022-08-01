Issuing Bonds at a Discount

All right. Now let's move on to discounted bonds. And after you're done with this lesson, I want you guys to compare the discounted bonds with the premium bonds that we're going to be studying in the next lesson and see how they're basically the exact opposite of each other. All right. So let's start here with discounted bonds and then we'll do premium bonds in the next lesson. So bond is issued at a discount when the stated rate is. Do you guys remember compared to the market rate? Well, the stated rate, let's say is 8%. We're in a situation where we're saying, Hey, we're offering 8% interest and the market is offering 10% interest. Well, in this case, we're gonna issue at a discount, right? Because the stated rate is less than the market rate. So the market people would rather buy the bonds on the market right there offering more interest. So they would rather buy those bonds as investments rather than our bonds. So our bonds are gonna have to sell at a discount to be able to to sell them at all. Okay, So let's go on here to our gray box and let's discuss these stated rates versus the market rate. Right? So we have already discussed the situation where we have stated rate equal to the market rate. So that would be a situation where they're both equal to 10%. We're offering 10% on our bonds. The market is offering 10% on the bonds. Well, these bonds will be sold equal to the face value. Right? And these were called face value bonds or par value bonds, Par value as well. Okay, now we're moving on to a situation where the stated rate, let's say would be maybe 8% while the market is offering 10% and this could be any number, right? They could be 5% and 6%,, 9% and 12%. As long as the market rate is greater than the stated rate, what we're gonna be in this situation where the market is offering better bonds than what we're offering. So the price of bonds is going to be less than the face value. And that's the situation we're going to discuss in this video, is these discounted bonds. Okay, so we're focused on discounted bonds. In this video we put a little star right here cause that's what we're focused on next. We have the opposite a situation where we're offering 12%, let's say When the market is offering 10%. Now, our bonds are more enticing to investors and they'd rather buy our bonds than the market. So they're going to sell at a price greater than the face value. And that's a situation where we're selling at a premium. Okay, So remember in all these situations, we're talking about bonds payable. This is a liability of the company. We're getting cash now and that's what's going to be this price of the bond today. We're going to get cash now and then we're gonna have to repay it later. So we're gonna pay interest over the life of the bond and then finally the principal repayment at the end. Okay. So let's look at the Issuance journal entry for a discounted bond On January 1, 2018. ACC Company issues $50,000 of bonds of 9% bonds. So remember 50,000. This is the principal amount. This is the face value. So this is the amount that we use when we calculate our cash interest. The 50,000 With the stated rate right here of 9%. And it tells us that the bonds mature in five years. That's the maturity date will be five years from now, interest is payable semiannually. So remember when you see the semiannual that's to uh interest payments per year on January one and July one, the market interest rate was equal to 10%. So notice in this case we've got a difference. The stated rate is 9%. The market rate is 10%. And usually when you do it in this class, they're gonna tell you something like this. The bonds were issued at 94. Okay. Were issued at 94. And what did we say that this 90 for men? It's a percentage of the face value. Right. The amount of cash we received was a percentage of the face value and it makes sense that it's less than 100%. Right? We're only receiving 94% of the face value because let's look at those interest rates Are stated rate is only 9% were saying, Hey come buy our bonds were giving 9% interest while the rest of the market is saying, Hey come buy our bonds, we're offering 10% interest. People would rather buy the market bonds than our bonds. So we have to offer them at a discount. So let's go ahead and calculate that discount cash that we're going to receive. So the cash received Is not gonna be 50,000 in this case. Oops, let me clean that up. The cash received. Oh boy sorry about that. The cash received is going to be the 50,000 in face value times 94% 940.94. So that's gonna equal 50,000 times 0.94. Let's go ahead and put that in our calculator. Mhm. That comes out to 47,000. Right? So notice we're not receiving the full 50,000 anymore, we're receiving less than that. And why that's because we're offering less interest. People would rather buy the other bonds for 50,000. They would pay 50,000 for the other bonds because they're offering the market rate. But our bonds are offering less than the market rate so they're gonna be willing to pay us less for them. In this case we will only be able to raise 47,000. But make a note that when we have to pay these bonds off at maturity in five years from now, we don't repay them 47,000. We repay them 50,000. These are we repay the principal amount. The full face value of 50,000 is what we're gonna repay in in five years. But we only received 47,000 in cash today because of the lower interest rate. Okay so let's see how that affects our journal entry. We know we're gonna debit cash because we're receiving cash and we just calculated that that's going to be 47,000 right 47,000 in cash. That's gonna be our debit. Now. We also know that we have a bond payable, right? We are going to be paying a we have this liability now and we're gonna be paying off 50,000. Just like I said in our previous lesson on face value bonds, the bonds payable account will always be the face value amount. Okay so the face value of the bonds was 50,000. That has to be what we put into the bonds payable liability. But notice that our our equation doesn't balance here right? Our debits are 47,000. Our credits are 50,000. We need more debits in this case. We need debits of 3000 to balance this out. And this account, what we're gonna use is called discount on bonds payable. Okay so this is an additional debit account here and this is a contra account to the bonds payable account. Okay So remember we talked about those contra accounts. Well it's going to be related to the bonds payable account. In this case it's a debit balance. So let's think about what happens here. We had this credit of 50,000 to the bonds payable. Well we have this related debit of 3000. And what this does is it brings the carrying value of the bond, the book value. So when we show our balance sheet, The balance sheet is going to show, Hey we have bonds payable of 50,000 less a discount of 3000. So the carrying value of the bond on the liabilities is going to show 47,000. Okay. And over the life of the bond, we're gonna be advertising that discount and it's gonna be shrinking until we get to maturity. So we'll see how we deal with that in the interest expense entries coming up. But for now this is very important. This is how we set up our issuance of a discount bond. Okay. So we always put the full face value of bonds payable, the full 50,000 and then the cash amount and the difference between the two. Well that's gonna be the discount or the premium once we get to premiums. Okay in this case we have a discount because we've got less cash than the face value. So let's go ahead and set this up. Our cash increased by 47,000. Right? We had an increase of cash for 47,000. and then we had an increase in bonds payable of 50,000, but it would be less the discount of 3000. Right? We had this debit of 3000 and that comes out to a 47,000 increase in. Let me let me clean that up. That comes out to a 47,000 increase in our liabilities there as well. 47,000 Increase. Right? So our cash went up by 47,000, and our liabilities went up by 47,000 notice the bonds payable account has that full face value because that's the amount that we will pay off at maturity. Alright, so let's pause here and let's move on to the interest expense entry.

