Bank Reconciliation:Book Column

Alright let's continue here with the book column of the reconciliation notice. There's a few more things here and it could be all sorts of things that the bank recorded. But the but we didn't know about it until we receive the bank statement. So this is literally us getting the bank statement at the end of the month and saying oh I didn't notice that the bank charged just a fee and then we would make a journal entry for the fee. Right? Things like that. So let's go ahead and see what those are. The first one is bank collections. This is where the bank collects money on our behalf. Sometimes we have a situation especially with customers that we have ongoing that they just deposit the money directly into your bank account, right maybe you're a landlord and you just have the customer deposit the rent. I know that's what I do. I just deposit my rent in the bank account. Oh speaking of which it's the third of the month. Uh Well anyways I deposited straight into my landlord's bank account and I don't give them any record. Eventually they're gonna check and be like oh there's the money. Okay cool so what do we have to do? We're gonna have to add the bank collections to the book because we're gonna look and say oh that customer paid us and then we'll make an entry to increase our cash. Okay the next one is electronic funds transfer. So these are E. F. T. Payments or E. F. T. Receipts. So this is basically automatic payments. This is the same logic as the bank collections where we didn't really know about it until we looked on the record. And these are like automatic payments. E. F. T. Is just like an automatic payment. So when we had an E. F. T. Receipt that means we received some sort of automatic payment that we didn't notice until we looked at the bank record. So we would add an E. F. T. Receipt right? Because we received money and we would subtract E. F. T. Payments from the book, right? Because we paid money. So that's pretty straightforward. Right on this side remember we're looking we're thinking about the company's records here. Okay so on the next one service charge right. We look on the bank statement. Oh they charge us a fee of $10 for you know whatever the bank wants to charge us fees for. Well the bank charges a fee but we never recorded it. So it's time to record it. We need to subtract the fees from the book balance right? We're gonna have to decrease our cash because of these fees interest revenue. Oh man. Maybe there were days where the banks actually paid us interest on our checking accounts. But I don't remember those days. Well interest revenue. This could be you had some money in the account and you earn interest and you check, look at that, we earned some interest on this account. Well we need to add the interest to the book right? We didn't know we had earned this money. This is more cash for the company. We would add that to the books. The next one is the N. S. F. Checks. Non sufficient funds. Okay so this one's pretty tricky because a lot of times students tend to think that non sufficient funds checks. This is a check that bounced a check that did not go through. So a lot of times students think that this is the company that wrote the check. But that's not true. This is the company received the check from a customer. So the customer paid the company and the company's like oh sweet we receive some money let's go ahead and increase our cash balance. But then when they go to deposit it, the bank actually tells them, hey that customer doesn't have money in that account. We can't cash that check. So what we have to do we recorded. So this is where it's tricky in our books. We had recorded that. We received money right? We we got the check and we recorded this receipt but we didn't receive it, write the check bounced. That money never actually was got into the bank account. So we have to subtract NSF checks. Okay, this is decreasing because we previously thought we got this money but actually we did not get this money. Okay so not sufficient funds check. This is receipts from customers that are bad. Right? So they didn't they didn't actually pay us. Okay, So the last one here. Book errors, just like the bank can make errors. The book makes errors, especially in accounting problems. They love to make errors. So again, we have to remove the effects of the heirs. It's hard to tell you uh you know what to expect, but it's generally you have to think, okay, if they had done this correctly, what what would have been the correct entry and then get it to that state, right? We have to change the incorrect entry to the correct entry. So, usually these bank errors and book errors, that's usually kind of the trickiest spot, because you have to kind of think logically what happened. All right. So, if I had to pick the things that are gonna show up the most. When you talk about uh bank reconciliations, I would say that the most common things that they talk about are your deposits in transit, your outstanding checks errors. I'm gonna say errors. Do they do like to do that? Because it makes you think a little critically. And then they love to do the not the the interest revenue, service charges interest revenue and not sufficient fund checks. I would say those are the most common things that come up when you talk about bank reconciliations, but not to say that all of these won't show up. Okay, So, it's nice to know about all of them. But those are the main ones that show up. All right, so, let's go ahead and uh let's go ahead and try a bank reconciliation and see how this works in practice. Alright, let's do that now.

