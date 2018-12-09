Chitty Company often has excess cash on hand to invest. Suppose that Chitty purchases 640 shares of Bang Company common stock at a price of $35 per share. Chitty expects to hold the stock for under three months and then sell it. This purchase occurred on December 9, 2018. As of December 31, the market price of Chitty stock had increased to $41 per share. Chitty's journal entry on December 31, 2018 related to the investment in Bang Company stock would include: