Multiple Choice

ECB Company recently released a new product to compete with the product of TLR Company. ECB's product carries a two-year warranty against any manufacturing defects. Based on previous market experience, ECB estimates warranty costs to equal 2% of sales. At the end of the first year on the market, total sales equaled $15 million and actual warranty costs totaled $100,000. What amount (if any) should ECB report as a liability related to this data at year-end?

