The American Tire Company provides a warranty for its tire sales that cover manufacturing defects for three years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. ATC estimates that warranty costs during the warranty period will equal 5% of sales. During the current year, ATC made sales of $337,000. ATC received cash equal to 35% of sales and accounts receivable for the remainder. Payments to satisfy warranty claims during the year totaled $9,700. If the beginning balance in estimated warranty payable was $7,000, what would be the final balance in the estimated warranty payable?