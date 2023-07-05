Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceProbability and Genetics
1:09 minutes
Problem 39d
Textbook Question

A geneticist from an alien planet that prohibits genetic research brought with him to Earth two pure-breeding lines of frogs. One line croaks by uttering 'rib-it rib-it' and has purple eyes. The other line croaks more softly by muttering 'knee-deep knee-deep' and has green eyes. With a newfound freedom of inquiry, the geneticist mated the two types of frogs, producing F₁ frogs that were all utterers and had blue eyes. A large F₂ generation then yielded the following ratios: 27/64 blue-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer 12/64 green-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer 9/64 blue-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer 9/64 purple-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer 4/64 green-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer 3/64 purple-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer Indicate the genotypes of the six F₂ phenotypes.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
23
Was this helpful?
7:46m

Watch next

Master Probability with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:46
Probability
Kylia Goodner
219
3
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.