Incorrectly spliced RNAs often lead to human pathologies. Scientists have examined cancer cells for splice-specific changes and found that many of the changes disrupt tumor-suppressor gene function [Xu and Lee (2003). Nucl. Acids Res. 31:5635–5643]. In general, what would be the effects of splicing changes on these RNAs and the function of tumor-suppressor gene function? How might loss of splicing specificity be associated with cancer?