Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics15. Genomes and GenomicsComparative Genomics
1:26 minutes
Problem 23c
Textbook Question

Yeager, M., et al. [(2007) Nature Genetics 39:645–649] and Sladek, R., et al. [(2007) Nature 445:881–885] have used single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in genome-wide association studies (GWAS) to identify novel risk loci for prostate cancer and Type 2 diabetes, respectively. Each study suggests that disease-risk genes can be identified that significantly contribute to the disease state. Given your understanding of such complex diseases, what would you determine as reasonable factors to consider when interpreting the results of GWAS?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
18
Was this helpful?
4:55m

Watch next

Master Overview with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
04:55
Overview
Kylia Goodner
47
1
01:49
Humans, Mice, and Chimps
Kylia Goodner
38
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.