Okay. So now let's talk about humans, mice and chimps and compare them. So human genomes they're a bunch of similarities with other organisms and you're probably already familiar with that. So first let's talk about mice and humans. So my mouse genomes very similar to human genomes. About 99% of human genes have some type of home a log and mice and they also have 90% Sydney. Which means that Sydney describes the order of genes. And so if you have gene a gene B gene C jeans E. Conserve Sydney across organisms. Mean that the mouse genes and the human genes have the same order. Even if they're not in the same place, it's just the conserved order of genes. So there's 90% of that between mice and humans which is huge. Um With chimpanzees it's even more similar. So chimpanzee genomes extraordinarily similar to humans. There's about 35 million single nucleotide differences between a human and a chimp. Um and if you compare this right, there's 35 million, it sounds a lot. But between just me and you there's three million. There's really not that big of a difference between me and you and me and a chimp. Um just about you know 10 times the nucleotide differences. Um But there is a major difference between chimpanzees and humans are is a major but it's minor compared to other organisms. But one big difference is um actually duplications of chromosomal segments um is a major difference that humans have more duplications than chimpanzees um in certain regions. So that's a big difference. But generally we know this humans very similar to other organisms because we all evolved from the same thing. So with that, let's not move on.

