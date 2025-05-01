Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In an overview of transcription, RNA polymerase is which type of molecule?
A
A carbohydrate that provides energy for nucleotide polymerization
B
An enzyme (a protein) that catalyzes RNA synthesis from a DNA template
C
A membrane lipid that forms the nuclear envelope
D
A ribozyme (catalytic RNA) that synthesizes DNA
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the role of RNA polymerase in transcription, which is the process of synthesizing RNA from a DNA template.
Recall that enzymes are proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions, including the synthesis of nucleic acids.
Recognize that RNA polymerase is responsible for catalyzing the formation of RNA strands by adding ribonucleotides complementary to the DNA template strand.
Differentiate RNA polymerase from other molecule types such as carbohydrates (which provide energy), membrane lipids (which form cellular structures), and ribozymes (RNA molecules with catalytic activity but not involved in RNA synthesis from DNA).
Conclude that RNA polymerase is an enzyme (a protein) that catalyzes RNA synthesis from a DNA template.
