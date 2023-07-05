A woman who sought genetic counseling is found to be heterozygous for a chromosomal rearrangement between the second and third chromosomes. Her chromosomes, compared to those in a normal karyotype, are diagrammed to the right.
This woman is phenotypically normal. Does this surprise you? Why or why not? Under what circumstances might you expect a phenotypic effect of such a rearrangement?
