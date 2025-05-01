Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In an RNA strand base-pairing with a DNA template, which RNA nucleotide is complementary to thymine (T) on the DNA strand?
A
Cytosine (C)
B
Uracil (U)
C
Guanine (G)
D
Adenine (A)
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the base-pairing rules between DNA and RNA during transcription. In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and cytosine (C) pairs with guanine (G). However, in RNA, thymine (T) is replaced by uracil (U).
Identify the base on the DNA template strand, which in this case is thymine (T). We want to find the RNA nucleotide that pairs with this thymine during transcription.
Since thymine (T) in DNA pairs with adenine (A) in DNA, the complementary RNA nucleotide that pairs with thymine (T) on the DNA template is adenine (A).
Express the base-pairing rule for transcription as an equation: \(\text{DNA } T \leftrightarrow \text{RNA } A\).
Therefore, when transcribing an RNA strand from a DNA template, thymine (T) in the DNA pairs with adenine (A) in the RNA.
Watch next
Master RNA with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia