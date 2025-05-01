Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
During metaphase I of meiosis, which event occurs?
A
Nuclear envelopes reform around two haploid sets of chromosomes and cytokinesis completes.
B
Sister chromatids separate and move to opposite poles of the cell.
C
Crossing over occurs as synaptonemal complexes form between homologous chromosomes.
D
Homologous chromosome pairs (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate, with each homolog attached to spindle fibers from opposite poles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the stages of meiosis I and their key events to understand what happens specifically during metaphase I.
Identify that metaphase I is characterized by the alignment of homologous chromosome pairs (tetrads) at the metaphase plate, which is the central plane of the cell.
Understand that each homologous chromosome in the pair is attached to spindle fibers originating from opposite poles of the cell, ensuring proper segregation.
Differentiate metaphase I from other stages: crossing over occurs earlier during prophase I, sister chromatids separate during anaphase II, and nuclear envelope reformation happens after telophase.
Summarize that the defining event of metaphase I is the alignment of homologous chromosome pairs at the metaphase plate with spindle fiber attachment, setting the stage for their separation in the next phase.
