In the context of X-inactivation, where is heterochromatin not commonly located?
A
Barr body of the inactivated X chromosome
B
Telomeric regions of the inactivated X chromosome
C
Euchromatic regions of the active X chromosome
D
Pericentromeric regions of the inactivated X chromosome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that heterochromatin is a tightly packed form of DNA, which is generally transcriptionally inactive, while euchromatin is loosely packed and transcriptionally active.
Recall that X-inactivation involves the formation of a Barr body, which is the inactivated X chromosome condensed into heterochromatin.
Recognize that heterochromatin is commonly found in the Barr body, telomeric regions, and pericentromeric regions of the inactivated X chromosome because these areas are transcriptionally silent or structurally condensed.
Identify that euchromatic regions are characteristic of the active X chromosome, where genes are accessible and actively transcribed, so heterochromatin is not commonly located there.
Conclude that heterochromatin is not commonly found in the euchromatic regions of the active X chromosome, distinguishing it from the inactivated X chromosome regions.
Watch next
Master X-Inactivation with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia