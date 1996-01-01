Which of these sequences plays a critical role in Barr body formation?
A
XIST gene
B
Lac operon
C
SRY gene
D
TATA box
1
Understand the concept of a Barr body: it is an inactivated X chromosome found in female mammals, which helps balance gene dosage between males (XY) and females (XX).
Recall that Barr body formation involves the process of X chromosome inactivation, where one of the two X chromosomes in females becomes transcriptionally silent.
Identify the key genetic element responsible for initiating X chromosome inactivation: the XIST gene, which produces a long non-coding RNA that coats the X chromosome to be inactivated.
Recognize that other options like the Lac operon (a bacterial gene regulation system), SRY gene (sex-determining region on the Y chromosome), and TATA box (a promoter sequence) are unrelated to Barr body formation.
Conclude that the XIST gene is the critical sequence involved in Barr body formation because it triggers the silencing of one X chromosome in females.
