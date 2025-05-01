Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Meiosis accomplishes all of the following EXCEPT:
A
Generating genetic variation through crossing over and independent assortment
B
Reducing the chromosome number from diploid to haploid in gametes
C
Producing daughter cells that are genetically identical to the parent cell
D
Producing four genetically distinct haploid cells from one diploid parent cell (in typical animal gametogenesis)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary functions of meiosis: it reduces the chromosome number by half (from diploid to haploid), generates genetic variation through crossing over and independent assortment, and produces four genetically distinct haploid cells from one diploid parent cell.
Recall that meiosis involves two rounds of cell division (meiosis I and meiosis II) but only one round of DNA replication, which is key to reducing chromosome number and increasing genetic diversity.
Recognize that producing daughter cells genetically identical to the parent cell is a characteristic of mitosis, not meiosis, because meiosis introduces genetic variation.
Analyze each option in the problem and compare it to the known functions of meiosis to identify which statement does not align with meiosis.
Conclude that the statement about producing genetically identical daughter cells is the exception, as meiosis results in genetically distinct cells.
