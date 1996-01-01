Understanding Independent Assortment Practice Problems
What is the percentage of the offspring with phenotype dwarf plant with yellow fruit, if a plant with RrTt genotype is crossed with a plant that is rrtt, in which the red fruit (R) is dominant over yellow fruit (r) and tallness (T) is dominant over dwarfness (t)?
In the F1 generation, if heterozygous long plants with round seeds (TtRr) are the offspring of crossing long plants with round seeds (TTRR) with short plants with wrinkled seeds (ttrr), what is the probability that the F1 offspring will have short plants and round seeds if they are cross-bred through self-pollination?
When an organism with genotype AaBbCc self-fertilizes, which of the following proportions is predicted to contain exclusively recessive alleles, assuming the three genes assort independently?
Which of the following proportions is predicted to contain exclusively dominant alleles when an organism with genotype XxYYZZ self-fertilizes, assuming the three genes assort independently?
Assuming that all other members of the family are unaffected, what is the probability that a female's grandson will be affected by a disease if she is homozygous recessive for an autosomal trait?
What is the probability of having a child with two recessive disorders if the genes of the two autosomal recessive disorders assort independently?
Which of the following assertions about the independent assortment of two X-linked recessive traits is true?
In cats, a dominant allele F causes fur to be short, and its recessive allele f produces long fur. Eye color is controlled by an independently assorting gene; the dominant allele G produces green eyes, and the recessive allele g produces blue eyes. When cats from a true-breeding short, green-eyed variety are crossed with cats from a true-breeding long, blue-eyed variety, what would be the genotype of their progeny?
Assume that black short hair (BBSS) is dominant in guinea pigs over white long hair (bbss). Heterozygous black short guinea pigs (BbSs) are produced in the F1 generation when the genotype BBSS crosses with bbss. What will be the phenotypic distribution of the F2 generation's offspring if these F1 hybrids are interbred?
For an independently assorting gene, short hair (S) is dominant over long hair (s) in rabbits, and black skin (B) is dominant over brown skin (b). When the male and female with the heterozygous genotype BbSs from the F1 generation are self-crossed, what is the probability of having the genotype BBSS in the F2 generation?
Assume that in a given plant, T represents the dominant trait for tallness over dwarfism (t) and P represents the dominant trait for the purple flower over the white flower (p). If a pure-breeding plant with the genotype TTPP is crossed with the pure-breeding plant with the genotype ttpp and produced the genotype TtPp, how many gametes are formed by the F1 plants when self-crossed in the F2 generation?
What would be the phenotype ratio of the offspring if a plant with the genotype RRTt is crossed with a plant of genotype rrtt, where R represents the dominant trait for red fruits, r represents the recessive trait for white fruits, T represents the dominant trait for tallness, and t represents the recessive trait for dwarfism?
When a tall pea plant with round seeds (TTRR) was crossed with a dwarf pea plant with wrinkled seeds (ttrr), where T stands for dominant tall and t for recessive dwarf height, and R for dominant round and r for recessive wrinkled seed shape, the results were as follows: The individual F1 populations all possessed tall, round seeds. However, self-pollination among F1 individuals resulted in a phenotypic ratio of 9:3:3:1. This ratio is caused by which of the following principles?
How is the principle of independent assortment of characters demonstrated using pea plants with the traits of tall and dwarf and smooth and wrinkled seeds?
Suppose we have a purple (C) and tall (D) pea plant that is dominant over white and short variants. If a pea plant with a CcDd genotype is allowed to self-fertilize, how many offspring will be heterozygous for the two traits?
Suppose we have a purple (C) and tall (D) pea plant that is dominant over white and short variants. If a pea plant with a CcDd genotype is allowed to self-fertilize, how many white offspring will be produced assuming they follow independent assortment?
Suppose we have a purple (C) and tall (D) pea plant that is dominant over white and short variants. If a pea plant with a CcDd genotype is allowed to self-fertilize, how many purple offspring will be produced assuming they follow independent assortment?
If we cross true-breeding (XXYY and xxyy) organisms, the F2 progeny will produce a phenotypic ratio of 9:3:3:1. The following genotypes contribute to the most dominant phenotypic trait in the F2 progeny except:
The father has the A-negative genotype, and the mother has the B-negative genotype. The only blood group that is not possible in children is:
In a population, how many different blood group phenotypes are predicted based on the ABO and Rh blood group systems?
The ABO blood group is controlled by a single polymorphic gene having three multiple alleles: IA, IB, and i. How many different genotypes of the ABO blood group system can be found in a gene pool?
Five different gene pairs (AABBCCDDEE) are not physically linked. How many possible different gametes can be produced from the genotype AABBCCDDEE?
What is the expected ratio of xxyy offspring from the cross between XxYy and XxYy?
Identify the statements that are true regarding the independent assortment of genes.
Which of the following phenomena minimizes the chances of an independent assortment of genes?
Following independent assortments of genes, how many distinct combinations of offspring may be produced by mating two individuals with the following genotypes? AAbbCc x aabbcc
Provided the following recombination frequencies, determine which one does not undergo independent assortment.
If we cross a red and tall flower (AaBb) with a red and short flower (AAbb), what is the probability of producing red flowers?
If we cross a red and tall flower (AaBb) with a red and short flower (AAbb), what is the probability of obtaining a flower that is homozygous dominant for the color trait?
If we cross a red and tall flower (AaBb) with a red and short flower (AAbb), what is the probability of producing offspring with genotype AAbb?
Black color is dominant in sheep over white. If a test cross on a black sheep with an unknown genotype results in a 1:1 phenotypic ratio, what could be the genotype of the unknown parent?