Hereditary spherocytosis (HS) is a disorder characterized by sphere-shaped red blood cells, anemia, and other abnormal traits. Ankyrin-1 (ANK1) is a protein that links membrane proteins to the cytoskeleton. Loss of this activity is associated biochemically to HS. However, Gallagher et al. (2010) (J. Clin. Invest. 120:4453–4465) show that HS can also be caused by mutations within a region from -282 to -101 relative to the transcriptional start site, which lead to constitutive transcriptional repression in erythroid cells due to local chromatin condensation. Propose a hypothesis for the function of the -282 to -101 region of the ANK1 gene.